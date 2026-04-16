US Family Panics When 91-Year-Old Misses Calls. Police Found Her Gaming

A 91-year-old Ohio woman gave police and her family a scare after she missed her daily wellness check-in, GameSpot reported. The case became interesting when police revealed what she was actually doing. The incident happened on April 9 when the woman, who lives in Westlake, didn't answer her daily call from the city's "Are You Okay?" programme. The free service lets elderly or specially abled residents sign up for a wellness phone call each day to confirm they're safe.

When she didn't pick up, Westlake police officials and the woman's daughter tried calling again. But still, there was no response. The concerned family then asked the officers to visit her home for a welfare check.

Officers knocked and got no response at the door. Using a code to access the garage, they found her car inside, then entered the house.

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Here's what she was doing

They found the woman playing games in her bedroom and was trying to beat her record. She was so absorbed in the game that she missed the phone calls and the knock at the door.

"Everyone was a little bit alarmed that she was missing these contacts," Westlake police department captain Jerry Vogel said as quoted in the report. "It turned out to be OK. Everyone got a good laugh out of it."

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To protect her privacy, Westlake police did not release her name or the full bodycam video. The clip ends as officers enter through the garage.

Meanwhile, a report by Pew Research revealed that the US elderly population is growing rapidly, with over 62 million adults aged over 65, which is 18% of the population, as of 2024. It is projected to reach 84 million by 2054.

This "greying of America" brings challenges, including high rates of chronic illness, potential for loneliness (37% of 50-80 year olds), and a struggling care infrastructure.