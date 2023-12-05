US Army Officer Breaks Guinness World Record For Burpee Pull-Ups

Tommy Vu also holds the record for the most chest-to-ground burpees in an hour.

US Army Officer Tommy Vu has broken the Guinness World Record for the most burpee pull-ups in one minute. Vu completed 26 burpee pull-ups, surpassing the previous record of 25 by one. The previous record was held by Ranvir Desai of India, who completed 25 burpee pull-ups in 1 minute in June 2020.

Mr Vu, a sports medicine physician assistant from Salem, Oregon, set the record on December 1, 2023, on Good Morning America. He said he was inspired to attempt the record after seeing a video of someone else doing it.

Mr Vu also holds the record for most chest-to-ground burpees in an hour after successfully completing 1,002 on March 27. Mr Vu said attempting the record was also part of a personal fitness goal.

"I've got young kids, and I just want to make sure as I age that I'm able to play with them consistently throughout their childhood," he said. "I don't want to be that dad that holds them back."

"Being able to tie my physical fitness and giving back to charity-those are my two passions-and being able to tie those two things together has just been an amazing feat," Mr Vu said. "I'm very happy to be able to give back to the community."

Mr Vu has always been fascinated with fitness and safe physical training. With his experience in a range of disciplines, this felt like the perfect record to try to achieve.