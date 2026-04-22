Updated Xbox Game Pass India Prices After Microsoft Lowers Subscription Costs

Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma on Tuesday (Apr 21) announced a significant price cut for Xbox Game Pass. Acknowledging that the service had become "too expensive" for many players, Sharma lowered the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate monthly price from $29.99 to $22.99. PC Game Pass also saw a reduction, dropping from $16.49 to $13.99 per month.

"Game Pass Ultimate has become too expensive for too many players. Starting today, we're dropping the price from $29.99 to $22.99/month," said Sharma in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

While the game pass has become relatively cheaper, gamers will not have access to new 'Call of Duty" games on the first day of release. One of the staples of the Xbox Game Pass, the popular video game will be added to the service around a year after its release.

"Future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Game Pass Ultimate on day one. They will join this tier the following holiday after launch (about a year later). Current Call of Duty titles will remain available to Ultimate subscribers," said Sharma, adding: "We'll keep learning and evolving Game Pass to better match what matters to players."

Game Pass Ultimate has become too expensive for too many players. Starting today, we're dropping the price from $29.99 to $22.99/month.

Future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Game Pass Ultimate on day one. They will join this tier the following holiday after launch (about… — Asha (@asha_shar) April 21, 2026

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Updated Xbox Game Pass India Prices

The price cuts are already live in India. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has dropped from Rs 1,389 to Rs 1,089 per month, while PC Game Pass is now Rs 879, down from its previous price of Rs 939.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Rs 1,089

Xbox Game Pass Premium: Rs 699

Xbox Game Pass Essential: Rs 499

Xbox Game Pass for PC: Rs 879

Project Helix

Sharma's tenure as Microsoft Gaming boss has been off to a steady start. Last month, she officially unveiled the next-generation Xbox console, codenamed 'Project Helix'. Sharma also confirmed that the new device is confirmed to play both Xbox and PC titles, finally putting an end to months of industry rumours.

"Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!" said Sharma at the time.