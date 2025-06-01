UK YouTuber Tracks Stolen AirPods In Pakistan A Year Later, Vows To "Storm The Area"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. British YouTuber Miles aims to reclaim his stolen AirPods from Pakistan. He tracked the AirPods to Jhelum, Pakistan, using Apple's Find My app. The items went missing from his Dubai hotel room over a year ago.

British YouTuber Miles has gone viral after he revealed his mission to recover his stolen AirPods, which went missing from his Dubai hotel room a year ago. Using Apple's Lost Mode, he tracked the AirPods to Pakistan and vowed to reclaim them. The AirPods, initially missing from his hotel, mysteriously resurfaced in Pakistan, prompting Miles to take action.

On May 29, Lord Miles, a popular YouTuber with over 172,000 subscribers, shared an update on his X account about his stolen AirPods, which he tracked to Jhelum, Pakistan, using Apple's Find My app. The screenshot revealed the AirPods' location near "2nd Wife Restaurant" on Defence Road, with recent activity just 31 minutes prior.

"My AirPod Pros have been lost for a year in Pakistan, and guess who's going to go there next week and get his property back!" he wrote on X, alongside a screenshot showing the current location of his AirPods, somewhere in Pakistan.

"They got stolen from my hotel in Dubai and made their way to Pakistan. I enabled lost mode and keep playing the “find me” noise when he's using the AirPods. I'm going to get a police officer and storm the area, get back my AirPods and film it all. Don't like thieves," he added further.

See the tweet here:

My AirPod pros have been lost for a year in Pakistan and guess who's going to go there next week and get his property back! pic.twitter.com/yXnP7ZJdkf — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) May 29, 2025

Lord Miles now plans to involve local authorities to retrieve his stolen AirPods, intending to film the process for his audience. "I'm going to get a police officer and storm the area, get back my AirPods and film it all. Don't like thieves!" he stated.

The plan sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some questioning its practicality and potential costs. One user wrote, "Wouldn't it be easier and, I would think, cheaper, to just buy a new pair?"

Another commented, "So you're gonna spend more money on the ticket alone… for AirPods you can just get for 2% of the price question mark."

A third said, "My dude, you're not gonna wanna put those in your ears ever again lol." A fourth added, "Miles, could you imagine the amount of earwax attached to the AirPods. It's not worth it."