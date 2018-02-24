Uber CEO Meets Shah Rukh Khan And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

"This is the part where the fancy CEO tries to look cool by posing with Bollywood superstar @iamsrk, the King Khan himself," he captioned the picture.
The tweet has received over 2,000 'likes' since it was shared.
In reply, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted Mr Khosrowshahi was "cooler than the 'King'."
You are cooler than the 'King' my man. Great to meet you. https://t.co/qheyrOrL5G- Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 23, 2018
The meeting between the superstar and the CEO has left many starry-eyed:
Two of my favorite people in one place!- Abe Anwar (@StartupAbe) February 23, 2018
Cool photo in which a lot of positive energy. Thank You.- V (@38Vikki) February 23, 2018
dang, great photo and winning that beard game!- Mahesh Sharma (@maheshsharma) February 23, 2018
What a cool tweet Dara! Saving this to showcase CEOs and stars can act like nornal beings too like your haircut the way it is an #uber#loyalist- Manish Sinha (@mannsinha) February 24, 2018
During his trip, which ended on February 23, Mr Khosrowshahi shared many pictures on Twitter as he met with Arun Jaitley, Uber employees and the students of IIT Delhi.
Excellent interaction with Finance Minister @arunjaitley on how Uber can offer customised mobility solutions for India. Loved his energy and passion for progressive reforms and digital payments. pic.twitter.com/oomDXXmONa- dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 23, 2018
Spent the morning meeting with a group of our drivers - great to hear about their experiences with Uber and get feedback on safety, support and much more. pic.twitter.com/GSzwXb0Q37- dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 23, 2018
My first selfie in India! Great to spend the afternoon with @ShereenBhan talking tech and culture with the incredibly bright young minds at IIT Delhi. #wearehiringpic.twitter.com/UyeWK9sS4p- dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 22, 2018
