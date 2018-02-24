Uber CEO Meets Shah Rukh Khan And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

This is the part where the the fancy CEO tries to look cool by posing with Bollywood superstar @iamsrk, the King Khan himself. Note to self: gotta work on my haircut ... pic.twitter.com/K8eliu0aa9 - dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 23, 2018

You are cooler than the 'King' my man. Great to meet you. https://t.co/qheyrOrL5G - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 23, 2018

Two of my favorite people in one place! - Abe Anwar (@StartupAbe) February 23, 2018

Cool photo in which a lot of positive energy. Thank You. - V (@38Vikki) February 23, 2018

dang, great photo and winning that beard game! - Mahesh Sharma (@maheshsharma) February 23, 2018

What a cool tweet Dara! Saving this to showcase CEOs and stars can act like nornal beings too like your haircut the way it is an #uber#loyalist - Manish Sinha (@mannsinha) February 24, 2018

Excellent interaction with Finance Minister @arunjaitley on how Uber can offer customised mobility solutions for India. Loved his energy and passion for progressive reforms and digital payments. pic.twitter.com/oomDXXmONa - dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 23, 2018

Spent the morning meeting with a group of our drivers - great to hear about their experiences with Uber and get feedback on safety, support and much more. pic.twitter.com/GSzwXb0Q37 - dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 23, 2018

My first selfie in India! Great to spend the afternoon with @ShereenBhan talking tech and culture with the incredibly bright young minds at IIT Delhi. #wearehiringpic.twitter.com/UyeWK9sS4p - dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 22, 2018