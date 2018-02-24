Uber CEO Meets Shah Rukh Khan And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

When the 'fancy CEO' met King Khan

February 24, 2018
You could be a world leader, a business tycoon or anything in between, but your visit to India won't be complete without a meeting with the 'Badshah of Bollywood'. Shah Rukh Khan met with another high-flying guest just days after his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This time, it was Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi during his two-day visit to India. Yesterday, Mr Khosrowshahi took to Twitter to share a picture with King Khan.

"This is the part where the fancy CEO tries to look cool by posing with Bollywood superstar @iamsrk, the King Khan himself," he captioned the picture.
 

The tweet has received over 2,000 'likes' since it was shared.

In reply, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted Mr Khosrowshahi was "cooler than the 'King'."

 
The meeting between the superstar and the CEO has left many starry-eyed:
       

Dara Khosrowshahi was on a two-day-long visit to India to meet high-ranking Indian government officials, regulators, business partners and Uber employees.

During his trip, which ended on February 23, Mr Khosrowshahi shared many pictures on Twitter as he met with Arun Jaitley, Uber employees and the students of IIT Delhi.
     
 

