Melania Trump Faces Criticism For Social Media Post On Texas Floods

United States First Lady Melania Trump has been facing criticism for her post on the devastating flood in Texas that killed at least 67, including 21 children, with the search and rescue operation for girls missing from a summer camp entering a third day.

My heart goes out to the parents in Texas during this difficult time. I am holding you in my thoughts and sending prayers for strength, comfort, and resilience. — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 5, 2025

"My heart goes out to the parents in Texas during this difficult time. I am holding you in my thoughts and sending prayers for strength, comfort, and resilience," Melania said in the post on X on Saturday.

Many users criticised Melania's post for being inadequate, given the severity of the situation. Some pointed out that the Trump administration had previously cut funding for disaster response and forecasting, which may have contributed to the tragedy.

Several critics highlighted that the Trump administration had impacted critical disaster response and forecasting budgets, which could have saved lives. Previously, at least five former National Weather Service directors had warned that such cuts would lead to fatalities.

Joaquin Castro, a Democratic congressman from Texas, told CNN that fewer personnel at the weather service could be dangerous. "When you have flash flooding, there's a risk that if you don't have the personnel... to do that analysis, do the predictions in the best way, it could lead to tragedy," Castro said.

Social media users expressed their disappointment and frustration with Melania's response, with some asking her to apologise for the administration's role in the tragedy.

One user wrote, "They've already seen the vids of you dancing on the balcony while their children were dying."

"Prayers don't rebuild homes. Empathy doesn't restore what your husband stripped away. While Texas suffers, you offer thoughts-after your government cut disaster aid and silenced response teams. We see through the performance. Vanta never forgets," another user wrote.

"Your heart goes out but where were your voices when policies tore families apart? Thoughts and prayers don't fix systems Action does," a third user wrote.

Texas floods

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was activated on Sunday. They have been deploying resources to first responders in Texas after President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. United States Coast Guard helicopters and planes are helping the search and rescue efforts, DHS said.