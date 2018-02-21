Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi To Visit India For The First Time Tomorrow

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will be in India for two days - February 22-23. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will be visiting India for the first time tomorrow and will stay till February 23. In his two-day visit to India, Mr Khosrowshahi plans to to meet high-ranking Indian government officials, regulators, business partners and Uber employees. Mr Khosrowshahi is on his first visit to Asian countries after he took over as the chief executive officer last year. He first went to Japan and met his Uber team and indicated plans to make fresh push in the country via taxi partnerships. The 48-year-old also met Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. After meeting Mr Abe, he tweeted: "An honor to show Prime Minister @AbeShinzo a map of Japan with all the places where people have requested a ride from the #Uber App."
Mr Khosrowshahi, who was formerly with online travel agency Expedia, inherited a mess after Uber acknowledged rampant sexual harassment within its ranks and its use of duplicitous software to thwart government regulators while dealing with the fallout from a video that captured former CEO Travis Kalanick berating one of its own drivers. Uber has operations in over 80 countries and Mr Khosrowshahi has been tasked with turning around things for the troubled US-based cab aggregator.
"We are really excited to welcome Dara in India. This is a key market for Uber globally and Dara's visit is another testament to our commitment to serving riders and driver partners in the country," Uber India and South Asia President Amit Jain had told PTI last week.
Uber has presence in all 29 states in India and is facing an intense leadership battle with SoftBank-backed Ola.