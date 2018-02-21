Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi To Visit India For The First Time Tomorrow

Khosrowshahi

An honor to show Prime Minister @AbeShinzo a map of Japan with all the places where people have requested a ride from the #Uber App. #partnershippic.twitter.com/qzPT1XVcN5 - dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 21, 2018

Mr Khosrowshahi, who was formerly with online travel agency Expedia, inherited a mess after Uber acknowledged rampant sexual harassment within its ranks and its use of duplicitous software to thwart government regulators while dealing with the fallout from a video that captured former CEO Travis Kalanick berating one of its own drivers. Uber has operations in over 80 countries and Mr Khosrowshahi has been tasked with turning around things for the troubled US-based cab aggregator.





"We are really excited to welcome Dara in India. This is a key market for Uber globally and Dara's visit is another testament to our commitment to serving riders and driver partners in the country," Uber India and South Asia President Amit Jain had told PTI last week.Uber has presence in all 29 states in India and is facing an intense leadership battle with SoftBank-backed Ola.