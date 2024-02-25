'Wondered How Long Uber Would Survive': Anand Mahindra On First Meeting With Uber CEO

Mr Mahindra added that Mr Khosrowshahi transformed the company and it is "solidly profitable".

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who is currently on a visit to India. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post about his meeting with Mr Khosrowshahi and said that he wondered "how long Uber would survive" when he first met him in Davos a few years ago. "I first met @dkhos in Davos shortly after he had taken the helm at @Uber. I must confess that I wondered how long he would stay at the company & indeed, how long Uber would survive," he said.

Mr Mahindra added that he transformed the company and it is "solidly profitable". "Today, the company is solidly profitable, its corporate culture is disciplined and no-frills, & its market cap is around $170B! It was a pleasure to catch up again today with this man with the Midas Touch..." the industrialist said alongside a picture.

Mr Khosrowshahi replied to the post and said, "It was so great to see you again @anandmahindra - I learn so much from the way you lead with value and purpose. As you know, the leader gets the credit but it's the team who really gets it done!!"

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 1.7 lakh views and two lakh likes.

Recently, the Uber CEO also tried the company's shuttle bus service in Bengaluru. Mr Khosrowshahi shared two pictures about the same on the microblogging platform. The first image showed him sitting inside a vehicle along with his colleagues who worked on launching the Uber service. The second picture showed him standing outside the shuttle bus.

"Excited to check out the Uber Shuttle bus at our Bangalore office along with the hugely talented team behind it. Cars, bikes, autos and buses - Uber in India is a one-stop mobility hub," Mr Khosrowshahi wrote.