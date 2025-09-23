"Snorting Tylenol": X Roasts Trump After He Links Painkiller To Autism

In a White House briefing on September 22, President Donald Trump asked pregnant women not to use Tylenol as he linked the drug, used to treat fevers and mild pain, to autism. Without offering any medical evidence, the US President said the FDA will strongly recommend that pregnant women not take Tylenol unless "medically necessary".

Trump repeated the warning, citing inconclusive studies and even speculating that Cuba's low autism rates stem from a lack of funds for the drug. He claimed this advice was part of a broader effort to "revolutionise health" in the US.

However, medical experts heavily criticised Trump's statement, calling it "irresponsible" and lacking evidence. Tylenol, known generically as acetaminophen in the US or paracetamol elsewhere, is commonly recommended for pain relief. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine suggests Tylenol as an option for treating fever and pain during pregnancy, contradicting Trump's warning.

Minutes after Trump's unproven Tylenol-autism link claims, #TylenolAutism and #TrumpTylenol started trending on X, spawning a meme tsunami. While some mocked the "unscientific" advice, MAGA supporters vowed to boycott the painkiller during pregnancy. Many also shared jokes and memes poking fun at Democrats who might take Tylenol as a way to annoy Trump.

One user wrote, "I'd like to congratulate Tylenol on their upcoming multimillion-dollar lawsuit settlement.'' Another commented, "The Tylenol memes have been incredible. What a gift Trump gave us."

Experts have found that autism has multiple causes, and the science connecting Tylenol (acetaminophen) to autism remains inconclusive.

Tylenol maker Kenvue said, "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expectant mothers."

Acetaminophen, found in Tylenol, is widely regarded as the safest pain reliever for pregnant women. This medication effectively alleviates mild to moderate pain and reduces fever, providing much-needed relief without posing significant risks to the developing fetus. Without acetaminophen, pregnant women might have to endure unnecessary pain or opt for riskier alternatives.

