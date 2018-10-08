Twitter User Shares Video Of Maggots Inside McDonald's Ketchup Dispenser

A Twitter user has shared a video of live maggots inside a ketchup dispenser that she claims was filmed at a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge, UK. The revolting video shows maggots wriggling inside a transparent ketchup dispenser. "Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can't tell, these are MAGGOTS," wrote Twitter user Isabella, tweeting the McDonald's brand account.
Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can't tell, these are MAGGOTS pic.twitter.com/7B3khnDwME- Isabella (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018
Isabella adds that she told a staff member about the maggots, who allegedly ignored her and continued serving other customers. "We had to literally stop someone from eating it because they didn't realise," she added.
I told one member of staff and she literally just ignored me and carried on serving customers- Isabella (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018
Since being shared online on Wednesday, her footage has collected over 40,000 views and received a response from McDonald's UK as well.
In response to the video, McDonald's UK wrote that its customer service team is "picking this up directly and launching the investigation."
https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1047846671495913473
Meanwhile, here is how Twitter users reacted to the stomach-churning video:
Cambridge McDonalds - absolutely appalling!!! https://t.co/kDpoguydWv- Jodie (@GrecianQueen) October 4, 2018
You could actually sue, especially cos they're still serving food!!!- Courtney (@_courts_o) October 3, 2018
I go there like most Wednesday nights as well I just wanna be sick knowing about this- Brittany Foster (@MyLittleBirdyxo) October 7, 2018
Incredibly enough, this is not even the first time that McDonald's has had to deal with a maggot-related incident. In August last year, a woman in Australia found maggots inside the patty of a McDonald's burger.
trending news