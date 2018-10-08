Twitter User Shares Video Of Maggots Inside McDonald's Ketchup Dispenser

A video shared by a Twitter user shows maggots inside a McDonald's ketchup dispenser.

A Twitter user has shared a video of live maggots inside a ketchup dispenser that she claims was filmed at a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge, UK. The revolting video shows maggots wriggling inside a transparent ketchup dispenser. "Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can't tell, these are MAGGOTS," wrote Twitter user Isabella, tweeting the McDonald's brand account.

Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can't tell, these are MAGGOTS pic.twitter.com/7B3khnDwME - Isabella (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018

Isabella adds that she told a staff member about the maggots, who allegedly ignored her and continued serving other customers. "We had to literally stop someone from eating it because they didn't realise," she added.

I told one member of staff and she literally just ignored me and carried on serving customers - Isabella (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018

Since being shared online on Wednesday, her footage has collected over 40,000 views and received a response from McDonald's UK as well.

In response to the video, McDonald's UK wrote that its customer service team is "picking this up directly and launching the investigation."

https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1047846671495913473

Meanwhile, here is how Twitter users reacted to the stomach-churning video:

You could actually sue, especially cos they're still serving food!!! - Courtney (@_courts_o) October 3, 2018

I go there like most Wednesday nights as well I just wanna be sick knowing about this - Brittany Foster (@MyLittleBirdyxo) October 7, 2018

Incredibly enough, this is not even the first time that McDonald's has had to deal with a maggot-related incident. In August last year, a woman in Australia found maggots inside the patty of a McDonald's burger.