Twitter User Shares Video Of Maggots Inside McDonald's Ketchup Dispenser

The revolting footage shows maggots wriggling inside a McDonald's ketchup dispenser

Offbeat | | Updated: October 08, 2018 10:49 IST
A video shared by a Twitter user shows maggots inside a McDonald's ketchup dispenser.

A Twitter user has shared a video of live maggots inside a ketchup dispenser that she claims was filmed at a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge, UK. The revolting video shows maggots wriggling inside a transparent ketchup dispenser. "Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can't tell, these are MAGGOTS," wrote Twitter user Isabella, tweeting the McDonald's brand account.

Isabella adds that she told a staff member about the maggots, who allegedly ignored her and continued serving other customers. "We had to literally stop someone from eating it because they didn't realise," she added.

Since being shared online on Wednesday, her footage has collected over 40,000 views and received a response from McDonald's UK as well.

In response to the video, McDonald's UK wrote that its customer service team is "picking this up directly and launching the investigation."

Meanwhile, here is how Twitter users reacted to the stomach-churning video:

Incredibly enough, this is not even the first time that McDonald's has had to deal with a maggot-related incident. In August last year, a woman in Australia found maggots inside the patty of a McDonald's burger.

 

