Delta Flight Returns To Amsterdam After Maggots Fall On Passengers From Overhead Bin

This incident forced the plane to turn around an hour after take-off. (Representative pic)

A Delta Airlines flight from Europe to the United States was forced to turn around after maggots began raining on to plane passengers from an overhead compartment. According to SkyNews, the incident took place on Tuesday aboard a flight from Amsterdam to Detroit. The plane was already mid-air when passengers sitting in the economy seats complained about the insects raining down on them from the overhead bin. It later emerged that the maggots had infested rotting fish that a passenger had stored in their carry-on luggage, which was kept in the overhead compartment.

This incident forced the plane to turn around an hour after take-off, the outlet reported. Once it landed, all passengers were instructed to de-board the aircraft and the suitcase containing the fish was placed in a bag to be destroyed. The plane was also deeply cleaned, as per The Independent.

One passenger named Kelce ended up taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share her experience. "Really lovely to be 2 hours into an 8 hour @Delta to Amsterdam and find out there is rotten fish and maggots hitching a ride with us," she wrote. Another passenger also took to Reddit to write about their own situation on the flight.

"So I was on this unfortunate flight lol. My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots. The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat. They moved us further in front though," the user shared.

Comment

byu/WSUMED2022 from discussion

indelta

"One of our carry-on bags was right near the disgusting one so at the end of the flight when I went to get it after checking it over thoroughly, the passenger in question was still sitting there and didn't exit the plane. So assuming some kind of consequences but unclear what. Also apparently it was wrapped in newspaper. Absolutely gross," they added.

The Reddit post concluded that five of their suitcase didn't make it to their destination because of the mishap.

Also Read | "Couldn't Resist Urge To Kill": US Teen, 17, On Fatally Shooting Father, Brother

Meanwhile, in a statement to The Independent, Delta Airlines apologised for the incident. "We apologise to the customers of Flight 133 AMS-DTW as their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag," the airlines said.

"The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning," it added.