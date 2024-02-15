'Couldn't Resist Urge To Kill': US Teen, 17, On Fatally Shooting Father, Brother

Officers found Mashenka Reid's father and younger brother dead late Friday afternoon

A teenager in the US allegedly shot dead her father and young brother and then called 911 on herself. According to court documents, she told the Nevada dispatcher, "I just couldn't control the urge to kill somebody."

Officers found 17-year-old Mashenka Reid's father and younger brother dead late Friday afternoon in their Reno, Nevada, home.

Her mother and sister hid in a locked bedroom and were later rescued by police.

"I shot my dad. I shot my brother. My brother is dead," Reid allegedly told the 911 dispatcher, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in Reno Justice Court.

Neighbours also called 911 and reported arguing and gunshots, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

As per the court documents, her brother, "approximately a 4- or 5-year-old juvenile," was shot in the head and "lying on a couch in the living room."

Officers found her dad with gunshot wounds to his chest and back, both the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered a Walther PPS gun, which is believed to be the murder weapon, Fox News reported.

Reid was arrested and charged as an adult with two counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder, according to records from the Washoe County jail, where she's being held.

She is expected in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.