Woman With Stuffed Nose Finds Hundreds Of Maggots Living Inside Her Nostrils

Using an endoscope, the medical team discovered over 100 maggots wriggling inside

A 59-year-old woman's week-long struggle with a stuffy nose and facial pain took a horrifying turn when a nosebleed revealed hundreds of maggots living inside her nostrils, the Mirror reported.

Wasting no time, the woman was rushed to Nakornping Hospital in Chiang Mai, Thailand. There, Dr Pateemon Thanachaikhan examined her X-rays and spotted something unsettling - foreign objects lodged in her nostrils. Using an endoscope, the medical team discovered a horrifying sight: over 100 maggots wriggling inside. Thankfully, after their removal, the woman's condition reportedly improved dramatically.

Untreated, the larvae could have migrated to nearby organs like the eyes or brain, leading to serious complications or even death. Residents in Thailand's northern regions, particularly Chiang Mai, are reportedly more prone to respiratory issues, including allergies and rhinitis, which might increase the risk of such infestations.

Nakornping Hospital also posted on Facebook and wrote, "Stuffed nose and nosebleeds for 1 week, thought it was because of PM 2.5 dust. Endoscopy found many worms in the nasal cavity. A 59-year-old woman had a stuffy nose and facial pain. She was being treated for sinusitis. Until I had a nosebleed and maggots crawling out of my nose, I decided to come to Nakornping Hospital."

The caption further read, "Dr Pateemon Thanachaikhan, an otolaryngologist at Nakornping Hospital, examined the x-ray and found that the left zygomatic sinus had a white blemish. Endoscopy found more than 100 worms in both nasal cavities, so the worms were removed with forceps. The patient is now safe."

Earlier, in 2022, doctors in Portugal found a 64-year-old man's ear infested with flesh-eating maggots after he went to the hospital complaining of pain, itching and bleeding. The unnamed man was hospitalised after experiencing the symptoms for five days. Doctors at Hospital Pedro Hispano documented the rare case in a paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine.