Twitter Can't Believe That Balenciaga's High-Heel Crocs Are A Real Thing

Reactions to the Balenciaga Crocs ranged from surprised to amused to downright disbelieving.

Balenciaga Crocs will reportedly retail for $1,000 a pair.

Balenciaga has done the unthinkable - put heels on the world's most comfortable shoes. While Crocs may not score high on the glam factor, these foam clogs have amassed a massive and faithful fan following for the comfort they offer. Now, Paris-based luxury company Balenciaga has revealed a high-heel version of Crocs's famous clogs - but the Internet is far from impressed. 

The shoes debuted as part of Balenciaga's spring 2022 collection, although, as per CNN, they are still not available to buy. The news outlet reported that the Crocs stilettos could sell for as much as $1,000 - or approximately Rs 73,000 for a pair.

On Twitter, reactions to the Balenciaga Crocs ranged from surprised to amused to downright disbelieving. 

Some wondered how the unusual shoes could possibly be styled.

"It's a huge NO from me," another declared.

Of course, the memes started rolling in in no time at all

The high-heeled clogs mark Balenciaga's second collaboration with Crocs. In 2017, Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia had also introduced platform Crocs. 

"It's a very innovative shoe," Mr Gvasalia told Vogue about the first collaboration. "It's light, it's a one-piece foam mold and to me, these kinds of techniques and working with these kinds of materials is very Balenciaga."

This is not the first time Balenciaga has grabbed eyeballs by reinventing popular mass-market products. In 2017, they released a $3,500 bag that reminded many of those humble plastic bags we all store our thick winter blankets in.

