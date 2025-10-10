"Trust Me, Bro": Zoho Founder Responds To Arattai Privacy Concerns Going Viral On X

Zoho's messaging app, Arattai, has gained popularity over the past few weeks. The app works like Meta's proprietary WhatsApp, allowing users to send messages, photos, videos, and documents, make voice and video calls, share stories, and manage channels.

A post is getting viral on social media platform X, where a user raised question about privacy in the application. He wrote, "I asked the Zoho founder how private the pictures shared between a husband and wife are when using the Arattai chat app. His response: Trust me, bro!"

Reacting to the post founder of Zoho, Sridhar Vembu wrote, "I said this clearly. Our entire SAS business is based on the trust that we DO NOT access customer data and we do not use it for selling stuff to them. End to end encryption is a technical feature and that is coming. Trust is far far more precious and we are earning that trust daily in the global market. We will continue to fulfill that trust of every user of our product everywhere."

Check out the post here:

I asked the Zoho founder how private the pictures shared between a husband and wife are when using the Arattai chat app. His response: "Trust me, bro!" pic.twitter.com/7MeRQrmVik — Ravi (@tamilravi) October 8, 2025

Social Media Reaction

As soon as the post went viral, people on social media are talking about the privacy and filled the comment section with different thoughts. One user commented, "Do you know when whatsapp was end to end encrypted?"

Another user wrote, "End to end encryption in whatsapp was not available until 2016. Arattai is new and improving. Don't try to bully if someone is doing something good."

"Picking holes and helping improve an Indian product is good. The intentions have to be good, not biased based on societal anchors. Which one are you ? It is one's choice to use it not," commented the third user.