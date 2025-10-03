Education Ministry Directs Officials To Use Zoho Office Suite After Minister's Endorsement

The Education Ministry has instructed its officials to use the Zoho Office Suite for all official documents, marking a significant move toward digital self-reliance. The directive follows Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's endorsement of Zoho's messaging app, Arattari, and aligns with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

In a circular issued by the Department of Higher Education, the ministry emphasised that adopting Zoho is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign software and strengthen India's homegrown tech ecosystem. The order directs staff to create, edit, and share documents, spreadsheets, and presentations using Zoho, and to leverage its collaborative tools for teamwork and communication.

The suite has been integrated into the NIC mail platform, allowing access without extra logins or installations. Officials believe the move will streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and enhance data security. Senior officials described the decision as a "bold step" toward building a secure, scalable IT ecosystem within the government.

The push for indigenous digital tools is growing across ministries. Earlier, IT and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said he uses Zoho's office suite for official tasks.