Creator Posts Video Of Innovative Arattai Logo, Zoho Co-Founder Reacts

In a thoughtful gesture, Chennai-based design firm Crazy Coconut has created a logo for messaging app Arattai, calling it a tribute to a homegrown platform that connects millions with “simplicity and pride”. The post, shared on X, quickly went viral and drew praise for its creativity and sentiment.

Arattai, developed by Zoho Corporation, has been gaining traction as an Indian alternative to global messaging platforms. Crazy Coconut's post said the logo was meant as “a small salute to the app that connects hearts.”

Watch video here:

Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu responded to this post and wrote, “Beautifully done, thank you!”

His response made the creative design even more special, as it came directly from the entrepreneur who brought apps like Aratai to prominence in the Indian technology world.

The video also got response from Arattai office X handle, writing, "Wow! This is incredible. We really appreciate the gesture and the amazing work. Thank you so much for your support!"

Social Media Reaction

This creation by Crazy Coconut not only showcases their creative potential but also strongly brings out the spirit of ‘Made in India'. Many people on social media have praised the creativity of the company.

One user wrote, "It's beautiful. It's heart warming to see how our desi talents of all arenas are coming together."

Another user noted, "Simple. Heartfelt. Desi to the core. Arattai, Rediff, Zoho, MapMyIndia all proof that Indian tech connects more than just devices."