"Training With Death": Man Does Pull-Ups On Power Cable In Viral Video. Internet Reacts

A viral video circulating online has left the internet both shocked and outraged. The clip, posted on Instagram by FitnessHaven, shows a man dangerously performing pull-ups on what appear to be live power cables- a stunt that could have had fatal consequences.

However, NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Watch the viral clip here:

The video, which has racked up 2.3 million views on Instagram, sparked strong reactions from viewers. While some criticised the man's reckless behaviour, others expressed deep concern for his safety.

One user remarked, "Training with death."

Another commented, "Bro is acting like he's got spare lives."

A third joked, "Making some muscles before being cooked."

A fourth questioned, "Are we sure those wires are active? Because if they are, this guy is unbelievably lucky!"

Many users blamed social media trends for promoting such dangerous acts. "What if a child sees this and tries to imitate it? This kind of content should be banned," one person warned.



The video has reignited discussions about the risks of viral stunts and the need for stricter content moderation to prevent potentially life-threatening behaviour.

Earlier, a video showing three boys hanging by nooses during a school function also went viral on social media. The clip shows the boys on the stage, hanging by nooses attached to a wooden log. They are dressed in prisoner costumes and have their heads covered with black clothes. The stunt appears to be a part of a Republic Day program at a school. The date and location of the incident remains unknown.