Tourist Couple Leaves Babies With Park Guard In China, Locals Step In To Care For Them

A simple visit to a popular park in China turned into a heartwarming moment when local people came together to help two babies left briefly in a guard's care. What began as an unusual situation quickly showed kindness, trust, and care from strangers. On December 22, a social media user known as "No Cilantro" shared an incident from Qianling Mountain Park in Guiyang, located in southwest China's Guizhou province. The park, which is more than 100 years old, is well known for its mountain views and wildlife, especially its playful monkeys that often interact with visitors, reported South China Morning Post.

The post reported that a tourist couple from South Asia left their children in the care of a security guard while visiting the park. According to the information, the man was Pakistani, and the couple was described as being in their late 20s or early 30s.

Both children were lying comfortably in a stroller. They were wearing pink hats and covered with warm blankets. Their cheeks were plump and they looked innocent and adorable.

Park security guard Chen Daiying told Jimu News that the parents wanted to ride the cable car and found it difficult to carry the stroller. That's why they requested them to look after the children.

She also said that the couple didn't know much Chinese. After a brief conversation, they left without providing any contact details. According to Chen, the two children-a boy and a girl-were about five months old.

Shortly after the parents left, the children began crying, attracting the attention of bystanders. Soon, some people gathered around the stroller.

One woman gently rocked the stroller to calm the children, while another woman adjusted the blanket and tried to make them laugh. Chen fed the babies with bottles. People stood smiling, taking out their mobile phones, and making sure their voices were low so as not to startle the children.

Chen then realised that one of the children was crying continuously because she was uncomfortable. Upon examination, she discovered that the baby's diaper was dirty.

With her hands very cold, Chen asked a woman nearby for help. According to "No Cilantro", she helped change the diaper, and the baby calmed down soon after.

She also said that the baby spat some milk on her before leaving, which she described as a sweet moment.

About an hour later, the couple returned with ice cream in hand. They thanked everyone in Chinese and took their children with them.

Chen said the young tourists simply wanted to explore the park freely, and she was happy to help them.

She added that the children looked like little dolls. She also explained that as a security guard and grandmother, the children's safety was her biggest responsibility.