Top Industry Shake-Ups Of 2025 And Where The Jobs Will Be In 2026

The global job landscape is undergoing a major transformation, fuelled by rapid technological advances, economic pressures, demographic shifts and a growing push toward sustainability. According to recent research, these changes are reshaping the future of work and indicating where the biggest job growth is likely to occur.

What's Driving the Shift

Technology & AI acceleration: According to the World Economic Forum, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are replacing routine tasks while creating demand for people who can build, integrate, and supervise these systems.

Green transition & sustainability push: Efforts to tackle climate change, invest in renewable energy and adopt environmentally conscious practices are creating new green-economy roles.

Demographic changes & societal needs: Ageing populations and shifting demographics are increasing demand in healthcare, care services and other human-centred industries.

Economic uncertainty & structural labour shifts: As economies adjust to global pressures, many traditional jobs will disappear or transform, but new ones will emerge in fields aligned with current macro-trends.

What the Numbers Say

According to World Economic Forum, by 2030, global labour-market transformation is projected to produce 170 million new jobs and displace 92 million existing jobs, resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs.

That structural change represents about 22% of current formal jobs, a sweeping reshuffle rather than a minor adjustment.

Companies expect that by 2030, nearly 40% of the skills required for jobs will change, and 63% of employers already cite a gap between current workforce skills and future needs.

As a result, reskilling and upskilling are urgently needed, combining technical expertise with human-centric skills like creativity, collaboration, resilience and adaptability.

Fastest-Growing Sectors & Roles by 2026

Based on global shifts and employer expectations, these sectors and roles are likely to see high demand soon:

Technology & IT

AI & Machine Learning Engineers, Data Scientists, Big Data Analysts

Cloud & DevOps Engineers, Cloud Architects (AWS, Azure, GCP)

Cybersecurity Analysts and Security Architects

Green Economy & Sustainability

Environmental Engineers, Renewable Energy Engineers, Sustainability Consultants

Technicians for solar panels, wind energy, and jobs tied to climate tech and energy infrastructure.

Healthcare & Care Services

Nurses, Personal Care Aides, Home Health Workers, Elderly Care Staff

Roles in health informatics and biotechnology have increased demand as populations age globally.

Logistics, Delivery & Essential Services

Delivery drivers, supply-chain analysts, frontline workers in agriculture, manufacturing and logistics

Vocational-training educators, tradespeople and workers for manual or semi-skilled jobs, especially in regions with growing working-age populations.

Key Future-Ready Skills

To thrive in this evolving job market, candidates will likely need a mix of technical skills and human-centric traits:

Technical: AI, machine learning, big data, cloud computing, cybersecurity, environmental & renewable-energy technologies, data analysis, and programming.

Human-Centred: Critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, adaptability, resilience, leadership, and communication, especially as AI and automation transform many roles.

Mindset Shift: Continuous learning, flexibility to reskill, and willingness to embrace change are becoming more important than formal degrees in many cases.

What This Means for 2026 and Beyond

As early as 2026, those positioning themselves with the right mix of skills, technical and human, could find opportunity in expanding fields such as AI, renewable energy, healthcare, sustainable infrastructure and logistics. Conversely, traditional roles in clerical work, routine manual tasks or jobs susceptible to automation may shrink or transform dramatically.

For students, job-seekers and working professionals alike, the message is clear: upskilling, adaptability and openness to change will be crucial to stay relevant and competitive.