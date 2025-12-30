This Is Why Your Resolutions Fail, And How To Make Ones That Don't

The world is all set to welcome 2026. It's also the time when millions around the world will make promises to themselves, like eat healthier, exercise more, travel farther, or simply be better. But the worst part of New Year's resolutions is that they don't last, leaving people with guilt and disappointment. But it can be avoided by keeping a few things in mind.

Start Small

Instead of big promises, one can start with small targets. Like, instead of planning to lose 20kgs in a month, try for 5 kgs, along with adopting healthy eating habits. One should also drop the "all-or-nothing" mindset and start with tiny, achievable steps. For example, target reading one page daily, instead of challenging yourself to read a book a week.

Be Realistic

It's also important to be true to yourself. The plans like "buying a new house" and "travelling abroad" depend on various other factors, especially financial readiness. As quoted by the BBC, Dr Claire Kaye, who is a former GP and confidence coach, said that these are not actionable plans, but rather are pressure statements.

"When you understand what you want more of, not just what you want to escape, change becomes far more sustainable," she said, further adding that the focus should be on "direction and experience rather than a fixed point". According to her, the plan of "losing weight" can be reframed as: "I want to feel more energised and comfortable in my body, and understand what helps me feel that way."

Find Your 'Why'

People can also try connecting goals to deeper motivations, for example, "exercise to play with kids" or "save money for travel". It has often been seen that emotional anchors boost commitment. Always remember why exactly you started.

"Sometimes, when people set a resolution, it appears kind of abstract," Jameca W Cooper, PhD, board-certified counselling psychologist, said as quoted by GQ. "It's like the goal is floating out in the air, and people never really connect it to their reality."

Plan For Obstacles

While setting the goals, one must also identify their triggers and keep a solution or backup ready. For example, if you usually skip the gym on rainy days, you can pre-plan working out indoors or scheduling morning runs.

As quoted by the BBC, psychologist Kimberley Wilson said that the reason why some resolutions fail is that "people make plans for their best selves". "They are not prepared for being up late or having a hard day at work, and at that point, they don't have a plan to put into practice."

Celebrate Small Wins

One must also celebrate small wins, like after one week of daily walks, one can treat themselves. The most important point is not to set ourselves up for failure with unrealistic expectations and vague goals. As quoted by BBC, Tom Francis, who is the head of personal finance at Octopus Money, said, "having a clear and exciting goal, whether that's a holiday or an emergency fund makes saving feel purposeful rather than restrictive".