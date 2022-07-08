Bureaucrat Tina Dabi And Husband Pradeep Gawande's Goa Pics Are Giving Us Vacation Goals

Tina Dabi shared the pictures from her Goa vacation on Instagram.

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi has shared images from her Goa vacation. She and her husband Pradeep Gawande took a break to visit the beach destination. The holiday album features the happy couple and their friends.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram, Tina Dabi wrote, “Becoming one with the waves.”

See the photos here:

Tina Dabi married fellow officer, Dr Pradeep Gawande,in April in a private ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple reportedly met during the pandemic.

Ms Dabi also recently shared glimpses from the wedding festivities. Along with the images, she wrote, “Finally, my wedding album is here. Happy to share those memorable days with you all.”

Tina Dabi's Goa vacation pictures came just days before she took charge as the Collector of Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan. She was previously posted in Jaipur. Ms Dabi had even shared a set of pictures upon taking charge at the new office, along with the note: “Joined as District Collector and Magistrate Jaisalmer today.”

Joined as District Collector and Magistrate Jaisalmer today. ???????? pic.twitter.com/oFKRkKTfUf — Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina) July 6, 2022

Tina Dabi secured the top rank in the civil service exams in 2015. She is the first Dalit to top the civil services exam.