'New Profile Pic': IAS Officer Tina Dabi Posts Latest Photo With Husband Pradeep Gawande

Tina Dabi posted a photo with husband Dr Pradeep Gawande on Twitter.

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers Tina Dabi and Dr Pradeep Gawande recently got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family in Rajasthan. While the ceremony itself was a private affair, pictures and videos from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media for a few days now.

One of the first images was shared by Tina Dabi herself when she changed her Twitter profile picture. In the image, the IAS officer, who topped the civil service exams in 2015, is seen with her husband, Dr Gawande, with the two smiling for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Tina Dabi wrote, “#NewProfilePic.”

The picture has received over 1 lakh likes at the time of writing.

Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi also shared a video of the newlyweds on Instagram. The clip not only features the happy couple smiling for the camera but also has snippets from their wedding festivities which included a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony. Sharing the video, Ria Dabi wrote, “Here's to happily ever after!”

Sharing a picture taken at the wedding, Ria Dabi, an IAS officer herself, wished her sister and brother-in-law and said, “Love, laughter and happiness. Dated: 22-04-2022.”

In the images, Tina Dabi and Dr Gawande are seen exchanging garlands with a portrait of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar present in the background.

While Dr Gawande is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan, Tina Dabi is currently the Joint Secretary in the Finance Department of Rajasthan. The couple reportedly met during the pandemic.

Tina Dabi, who is the first Dalit to top the civil services exam, was previously married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan. The couple got divorced in 2021.