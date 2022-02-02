Tina Ambani Has Been 'Ying' To Husband Anil's 'Yang' For This Many Years

Tina Ambani shared a photo from her wedding album on Instagram

Anil and Tina Ambani are celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary today. To mark the special day, Tina shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram - starting with a pic from her wedding album. Alongside the photos, she also shared a special note for Anil Ambani, whom she described as the "most genuine, generous, fabulous husband."

"31 years of loving, living, laughing together, being yin to his yang!" wrote Tina Ambani for husband Anil. "Happy anniversary to the most genuine, generous, fabulous husband. You complete me Anil," she added. Tina Ambani shared four throwback photos from her family album. While the first one is a photo from their wedding, taken during the sindoor ceremony, the others also feature the couple smiling for the camera.

Since being shared this morning, the post has racked up hundreds of 'likes' and comments from people wishing Tina and Anil Ambani on their anniversary.

Tina Ambani often delights her Instagram followers by sharing photos from her family album. In December last year, on her late father-in-law Dhurubhai Ambani's birth anniversary, she had shared a post remembering him as a "magnanimous, gentle and generous" man.

This was followed by another family photo on New Year's Eve - this one featuring husband Anil along with sons Anmol and Anshul. The photo also featured Anmol Ambani's fiancee Khrisha.

One of Tina Ambani's earliest posts on Instagram - a platform she joined in 2019 - had also been dedicated to her husband. She had shared a black and white picture which shows the couple smiling at each other, captioning it "A lifetime in one look."

Tina and Anil Ambani got married in February 1991.