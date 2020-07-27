Tina Ambani To Sonam Kapoor: Why Celebs Are Sharing Black And White Pics On Instagram

Challenge Accepted: Why celebrities are sharing black and white pictures on Instagram.

If you opened Instagram during the weekend, you may have noticed a sudden flood of black and white pictures taking over the platform. Several celebrities have posted filtered photographs of themselves with the words "Challenge accepted" alongside - thanks to an old trend that has resurfaced again on Instagram. The viral challenge involves sharing a black and white photograph and inviting friends to do the same as a way to build positivity and support women empowerment. It has seen participation from the likes of Tina Ambani, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and many more.

"When we see so much negativity around us, let's build positivity," wrote Tina Ambani while sharing a black and white photograph. " As women, let's push ourselves up rather than pulling each other down. Challenge accepted!" she added.

Actor Dia Mirza also participated in the challenge.

As did Bipasha Basu. She posted a black and white picture along with the hashtag #ChallengeAccepted.

Karisma Kapoor shared a stunning black and white picture in a sequinned outfit for the challenge.

Designer Masaba Gupta's entry to the challenge was dedicated to strong women. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Mira Kapoor began Monday with a black and white picture too.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, shared a throwback picture from Cannes. "I love this black and white picture. It represents my love for India and Indian creativity," the Neerja actor wrote.

"And I'm awash with appreciation of my tribe of dynamic, inspiring women," wrote Lisa Ray while sharing her entry to the black and white challenge.

The black and white challenge originally started in the year 2016, and has since resurfaced on social media several times.

Have you participated in this trend yet? Let us know using the comments section.