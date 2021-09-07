Mum Tina Shares 10 Pics From Ambani Family Album On Son's Birthday

Tina and Anil Ambani with their son in a throwback picture.

Tina Ambani took to Instagram this morning to share a birthday post for her younger son, Jai Anshul Ambani. "My Anshi, our baby, the most delightful child, has grown up to become such a warm, sensitive young man!" she wrote while sharing a series of throwback pictures featuring the 25-year-old.

Anil and Tina Ambani are parents to Jai Anmol, 29, and Jai Anshul, 25. In her birthday post for her younger son, Tina Ambani said she was proud of his "amazingly inclusive world view". She also dug into her family album to share some priceless pictures featuring Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben with their grandson.

In one of the pictures, the late founder of the Reliance conglomerate is seen kissing his grandson. In another throwback, his wife Kokilaben, 87, is also photographed with Anshul. Other pics in the album feature Anshul Ambani with his elder brother and parents. A couple of the pictures, taken at a birthday party for a young Anshul Ambani, were also shared by his mother on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you for who you are, how you think, your amazingly inclusive world-view," she wrote while sharing the pics. "You are the most giving and loving person I know and you make us all see the best we can be. Love you beyond words - utterly and unconditionally!" Tina Ambani concluded.

Last year, too, Tina Ambani had shared a birthday post for "the baby of the house". "A bright, sparky, sensitive young man who is the first to make up after an argument!" she wrote for her son at the time.

An active Instagram user, Tina Ambani, 63, often shares rare pictures from her family album on the photo-sharing platform. In June, she had celebrated World Social Media Day with a montage of family memories shared on Instagram.