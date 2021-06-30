World Social Media Day 2021: Tina Ambani's Social Media Journey, Captured In Priceless Pics

Abhishek Bachchan marked #SocialMediaDay with a Drake-inspired meme.

What's the first thing you do after waking up every morning? Quite likely you reach out for your smartphone and flip open your Instagram, Twitter or Facebook to start your day, right? That's the daily morning regime for many and, thereafter, the rest of the day is ablaze with a slew of shares, likes and comments. In other words, social media is an integral part of our lives. Every year, June 30 is observed as World Social Media Day. On this day, Tina Ambani looked back on her social media journey by sharing a montage of some priceless family photos.

"Loving my journey on social media.... reliving memories, making new ones, connecting, learning and growing," Tina Ambani wrote while sharing the montage.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan jumped on the meme-wagon by sharing a Drake-inspired meme with his own pictures on Instagram. The post aims at spreading awareness about the proper use of social media.

Rasika Dugal explained "How To Casually Not Pose For Social Media In Three Easy Moves". It was a post to honour her "ambivalent relationship with social media".

Different brands are also endorsing the day. Here's one that appreciates social media for making connections and interactions super quick and smooth globally.

Social media platforms connect your business with your audience & is a boon to your business. It helps you connect with people virtually, yet humanizing the connection.



Happy Social Media Day!#socialmediaday#brandkatha#internetmarketingpic.twitter.com/TcOZIohV5u — Brand Katha (@BrandKatha) June 30, 2021

We can't miss this video compilation of different scenes from our favourite Bollywood movies and how "like, share, follow and comment" have tagged along with our lives.

This fun poster that warns against doom-scrolling.

We admit we've doom-scrolled a lot after the lockdowns began. But we love the way we've figured out our new lifestyles through inspirations and motivations from fellow social media users. Here's a toast:

We hope to use our social media platforms responsibly while also having loads of fun with them. Let us know which Social Media Day posts have brightened up your day.