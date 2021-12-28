Tina Ambani Remembers Father-In-Law Dhirubhai Ambani On His Birth Anniversary

Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben with their younger son Anil and his wife Tina.

Tina Ambani took to Instagram this morning to share a post remembering her father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani on his birth anniversary, writing that he was being missed immeasurably in a year when her son Anmol was embarking on a new chapter in his life. Considered to be one of the greatest entrepreneurs of India, Dhirubhai Ambani died in Mumbai in 2002 after suffering a massive stroke. In her post, Tina Ambani remembered him as not just a "revolutionary man" but also a "magnanimous, gentle and generous" person.

"Dhirubhai Ambani was not just a revolutionary man but one of the most magnanimous, gentle and generous people," she wrote. "Pappa gave his time, expertise, patience and learnings to us all, leaving us better, more aware and more in tune with the world around us. Missing him immeasurably, especially in a year when Anmol embarks upon a new chapter in his life," Tina Ambani added.

Anmol Ambani, the elder son of Tina and Anil Ambani, got engaged to Khrisha Shah earlier this month, according to several media reports.

Tina Ambani also shared two photos. The first one shows her with her husband Anil Ambani and parents-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben. The second is a picture of the late founder of the Reliance conglomerate with one of his grandsons.

Tina Ambani has often remembered Dhirubhai Ambani - or "Pappa", as she refers to him - on Instagram. On his birth anniversary (December 28) last year, she had dug into the family album to share two priceless pictures. She had also shared a tribute to him on his death anniversary in July.

On December 12, Tina Ambani had also shared a post on son Anmol's 30th birthday. That was also the day that news of his engagement to Khrisha Shah broke out. Tina Ambani's niece, Antara Motiwala Marwah, had shared a picture of Anmol and Khrisha on Instagram. Armaan Jain, a friend of Anmol's, had also congratulated the couple, writing: "Congratulations Anmol and Krisha! Love you both."