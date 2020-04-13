TikTok Star's 'Mind-Blowing' Dance To 'Genda Phool' Impresses Badshah

TikTok star Yuvraj Singh dances to Badshah's 'Genda Phool'.

Badshah took to Instagram over the weekend to repost a dance video set to his latest track - and social media users can't stop praising it. The rapper gave a shout-out to viral TikTok star Yuvraj Singh aka '@babajackson2020', whose dance videos have earlier impressed a number of Bollywood stars - including Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and more. In the latest video, dancer 'Baba Jackson' - as he is known to his nearly 4 million followers on TikTok - is seen shaking a leg to Badshah's 'Genda Phool'.

The viral TikTok star appears to be floating on air in the 'Genda Phool' dance routine that has earned him much praise on social media.

"@babajackson2019 aag lagaate hue (Baba Jackson is on fire)," wrote Badshah while reposting the TikTok video on Instagram.

The dance video has collected over 7.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments since being shared on Instagram.

"Hawa pe dance (Dancing on air)," wrote one Instagram user, adding a shocked-face emoji at the end.

"Mind-blowing," said another, while a third added, "His dancing is at another level."

The original video, which was posted on TikTok one day ago, has collected 1.7 million views and over 900 comments complimenting the dance routine.

Yuvraj Singh had earlier captured social media's attention when his dance compilation to songs like Muqabla, Kaanta Laga and more had gone massively viral on social media. The video, which has now been deleted, had been shared by the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan, who had praised the dancer. The TikTok star had then appeared in a dance-off with Varun Dhawan.