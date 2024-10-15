Threads User Slammed For Criticising Woman's Pic In Backless Dress. See Post

Many users expressed their support for the woman.

A man is being slammed online for criticising a woman over her picture in a backless dress. It all started after the woman, from Atlanta, US, posted a picture of herself in an off-white dress with her back to the camera. In her post on Threads, she said she chose the outfit for a family function. She also shared a series of screenshots claiming they show messages from a person who got triggered by her picture. "What do y'all think of someone saying this to me about me posting this photo? Keep in mind I had this dress on at a family event," the woman wrote in her post.

According to the screenshots of the chat, the man first wrote, "Respectfully... You should never pose with your back to the camera". When the woman asked why, he simply replied "Respect". To this, the woman then wrote, "Respectfully, I was just giving the camera a break from my amazing face".

The person then replied saying, "You're too beautiful to advertise you a**. The man you really want and your future family will respect these words". He also wrote that "high character, integrity, intelligence, supreme consciousness and etc. is what your future desires. Take care. This message was sent to you with love and respect. Salute".

Take a look below:

The woman shared the post just a day back. Since then many users expressed their support for the woman.

"I'm confused as to why you continued the conversation after his first comment. This is a waste of your energy. Block and move," commented one user. "Queen, you definitely took the high road. You showed him more respect than he deserved," said another.

"I get where he coming from but putting everything in the perspective of "the man who wants you" is annoying and belittling. Everything we do as women is not to attract/keep a man," commented a third user.

"Ugh so unnecessary I cannot stand mf's like that. Acting like they know everything and they're that type of man anyway you look great," expressed another user.

"Too many ppl are way too comfortable to comment on someone else's body and life like wth! You looked gorgeous! "Respect and love". True respect would've been to not see you as a piece of meat / sexualize you. How weird of them," said one user.