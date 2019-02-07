This Woman Sat Next To Timothee Chalamet On A Flight. Her Twitter Thread Is Gold

Alankrutha Giridhar posted a string of tweets detailing her encounter with Timothee Chalamet on a flight

February 07, 2019
Alankrutha Giridhar shared a picture of Timothee Chalamet taken during the flight


A woman who ended up sitting next to Homeland star and Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet during a three-hour flight tweeted about her experience, and the thread has now gone viral. Alankrutha Giridhar, a star-struck 25-year-old, posted a string of tweets detailing her encounter with Timothee Chalamet as they sat next to each other in the economy class on a recent flight.

Ms Giridhar, who works as an IT project manager, said the encounter began as she boarded the flight and noticed a "tall, lanky dude," who looked familiar.

Though she figured Timothee did not want to be disturbed, curiosity soon got the best of her

So Timothee admitted that he was, indeed, Timothee

"He asked me so many questions about myself and my life. I was shocked he wanted to know about me," Ms Giridhar said to Chron."He was super nice and genuine. He made me feel so comfortable."

They also bonded over their mutual love for The Office

And after three hours, the flight landed...

And Ms Giridhar ended her recollection with an accurate GIF

She also posted a selfie with Timothee Chalamet

Her tweets have together collected thousands of 'likes' and retweets, along with many,  many amazed and envious reactions.

"It was my first interaction with a celebrity," she tells Chron. "It was excellent!"

 

