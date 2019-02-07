This Woman Sat Next To Timothee Chalamet On A Flight. Her Twitter Thread Is Gold

Alankrutha Giridhar shared a picture of Timothee Chalamet taken during the flight

A woman who ended up sitting next to Homeland star and Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet during a three-hour flight tweeted about her experience, and the thread has now gone viral. Alankrutha Giridhar, a star-struck 25-year-old, posted a string of tweets detailing her encounter with Timothee Chalamet as they sat next to each other in the economy class on a recent flight.

Y'all nbd just sat next to @RealChalamet on a 3 hour flight and we CHATTED FOR AN HOUR NBD I AM SUPER CALM RIGHT NOW AS EVERYONE CAN TELL — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Ms Giridhar, who works as an IT project manager, said the encounter began as she boarded the flight and noticed a "tall, lanky dude," who looked familiar.

SO I enter the flight and see a tall, lanky dude in front of me wearing a hoodie and both of us are the only ones w/o overhead space to keep our bags and I look up to see an actual angel and alarm bells in my head go off immediately pic.twitter.com/xVXEwcrdGk — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

flight takes off and head is exploding bc I *had* to know who this dude so 30 mins into the flight, I work up the courage and nudge him and ask “hey you look exactly like timothee Chalamet” to which he smiles and says “I GET THAT A LOT” pic.twitter.com/SaEpjOqOBE — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Though she figured Timothee did not want to be disturbed, curiosity soon got the best of her

So I figured he didn't want to be disturbed and things I did in the process- ate a sandwich, peed twice, kept stealing glances at him and 1.5 hours in, he asked me when the flight was going to land and I couldn't hold it in and said “I KNOW U R TIMOTHEE” pic.twitter.com/fixN4Z9X4G — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

So Timothee admitted that he was, indeed, Timothee

HE LAUGHED AND SAID “AYYY YES IT IS, HI I AM TIMOTHEE” and shook my hands and at this point I was basically shook/ stunned and I couldn't process anything pic.twitter.com/nYXovxWM4s — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

"He asked me so many questions about myself and my life. I was shocked he wanted to know about me," Ms Giridhar said to Chron."He was super nice and genuine. He made me feel so comfortable."

List of words that escaped my mouth:

1: I googled your height

2. Pls see my friend's (@amyoosed)twitter dp, it is ur face

3. I have stalked ur Wiki page (got a hi 5 for this)

4. Are u going to the oscars

5. Your introductory scene in lady bird kills me tho ur a D bag in it — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

What shocks me the most is this dude wanted to know about me. He asked me what I do, what project management is about (literally who cares timothee), where I grew up and PRONOUNCED MY NAME RIGHT pic.twitter.com/Z57pj2T2SS — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

And whenever he asks me about my life, I'm like !!!!!!! Why do you want to know about an IDIOT like me!!!!! He asks about India, name drops armie hammer (ofc why wouldn't he) and tells me about his life growing up and how he got into films — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

They also bonded over their mutual love for The Office

the BEST discussion we had was about THE OFFICE and which episode we love ( I said dinner party represent) and we discussed the show and at this point I'm like is my life real, is this a fever dream pic.twitter.com/sbM24ctSKF — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

And after three hours, the flight landed...

The flight landed, we spoke for a bit about his upcoming films, he wished me luck for my career (Idc about my career at this point) and also told me I was the *only* one in his entire journey who recognised him and asks if I want a pic and I oblige graciously w/o any frills pic.twitter.com/NMGjKVKvDQ — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

MORAL OF THE STORY- if you work hard enough and never leave your house, you might stumble upon @RealChalamet on a flight and proceed to ask him who the most famous celeb on his phone is. *THE END* — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

And Ms Giridhar ended her recollection with an accurate GIF

Actual gif of me walking out of the flight as Timothee, my new best friend says bye and leaves. pic.twitter.com/uXRc9nMqTJ — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

She also posted a selfie with Timothee Chalamet

Idk how one can be this terrible at taking selfies but look out world here I come. Anyway idc just look at his face, this experience has been beautiful and he's a very nice person (and we might be friends but idkkkkk) pic.twitter.com/yhdEF08pUz — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Her tweets have together collected thousands of 'likes' and retweets, along with many, many amazed and envious reactions.

"It was my first interaction with a celebrity," she tells Chron. "It was excellent!"