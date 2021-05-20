This Is What Downing Street Will Look Like If....

The animated video shows PM Boris Johnson giving a speech on tackling plastic pollution before being drowned in a wave of plastic pouring from above

A viral ad from Greenpeace shows an animated Boris Johnson drowning in plastic

The UK is the world's second-biggest producer of plastic waste per person, behind only the US, environment organisation Greenpeace said, releasing a video criticising the government's policy on plastic waste. And because the country is producing so much plastic, the British government is dumping it on other countries, causing a health emergency for local people, killing wildlife, and polluting the oceans, Greenpeace said. To force the Boris Johnson government to change its plastic policy, the non-governmental environmental organisation has released a campaign video titled, ‘Wasteminster: A Downing Street Disaster'.

The two-minute animated video shows UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech to the press outside his 10, Downing Street office, where he talks about being a “global leader in tackling plastic pollution”. Within seconds, a plastic rain begins to pour on him, and before anyone realises, it drowns him and all the other people present there.

The plastic flood is even shown even entering the government office buildings. Finally, we get to see a bird's eye view of the plastic waste accumulating in the area, the height of which gets even taller than the tallest building there. The video ends with the message, “This is the actual amount of plastic waste the UK dumps on other countries every single day.”

On Twitter, the video has received widespread support, with more than 13,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets. It has got more than 2.9 million views.

On the amount of plastic that the UK dumps on other countries every single day, Greenpeace said it was around 1.8 million (18 lakh) kilograms. “We have all lived through a health emergency over the past year in the form of COVID-19. But by dumping our plastic waste on other countries, the government has been fuelling another health emergency for even longer,” the NGO said.

It cited UN data to say that plastic waste kills up to 10 lakh seabirds, 1 lakh sea mammals, marine turtles and countless fish each year, and asked the UK government to take “real steps” to cut plastic production.

