This Video Served As Monday Motivation For Anand Mahindra. Seen It Yet?

We all need something uplifting to start the week with. The promise of a hectic few days ahead after rest and relaxation over the weekend often sets the hashtag #MondayMotivation trending on Twitter at the beginning of the work week. For businessman Anand Mahindra, 'Monday Motivation' came in the form of a heartwarming video which shows children playing in a village. The video was shared on Twitter by Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi Foundation.

Mr Mahindra, who chairs the board of the Naandi Foundation, hailed the video for its "uplifting" quality and said that it showcased the simpler pleasures of life. He also added that the short clip gave him the Monday motivation he needed to 'slide' into his virtual office. Mr Mahindra, 65, has been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic like millions of others across the world.

The 22-second clip shows a group of children sliding down a mud hill into a lake or river. Their improvised game elicits cheers and laughter from everyone.

"Perhaps in a post-Covid world we'll all place greater value on the simpler pleasures of life. Gives me my #MondayMotivaton to 'slide' into my virtual office!" wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video on Twitter. Take a look at it below:

Indeed something uplifting about this video Manoj. Perhaps in a post-Covid world we'll all place greater value on the simpler pleasures of life. Gives me my #MondayMotivaton to ‘slide' into my virtual office! https://t.co/B2xdXUPrys — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 6, 2020

The video has been viewed over 86,000 times on the microblogging platform. Many in the comments section agreed with Mr Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra has nearly 8 million followers on Twitter and often shares funny, thoughtful and entertaining posts that catch his eye. Last year, he had shared a photo of children playing carrom with a board drawn in mud, calling it "inspiring".