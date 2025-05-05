Monday Motivation: Hate Going To The Gym? Take Cues From Malaika Arora's Easy Home Workout Routine

Having a daily workout routine can bring countless benefits to your health. Regular exercise not only helps build and maintain muscle but also improves flexibility, boosts the immune system and promotes heart health. If you are someone who is not fond of going to the gym, Malaika Arora has an easy routine you can do at home.

In a video shared on Instagram, Malaika demonstrates five unique exercises that require only a Swiss ball and 5-7 kg dumbbells. The clip begins with the actress doing leg curls while holding a dumbbell with both hands. Next, she performs stability ball leg extensions and a reverse plank using the ball. She then moves on to sumo squats, holding a dumbbell in one hand while performing lateral bends to the side. Malaika finishes her workout with bicep curls in a chair pose.

This dynamic workout targets multiple muscle groups, improving overall strength and fitness. Stability ball exercises enhance core strength and balance, while leg curls, squats and extensions tone the leg muscles. Overall, the routine helps improve both balance and stability.

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a video on Instagram to highlight the importance of stretching. In the clip, she can be seen performing the seated side bend pose, aka a variation of Parsva Sukhasana. The actress mentioned that this particular exercise is beneficial to those who have a desk job and are forced to sit in one place for long periods.

The video shows Malaika sitting on her yoga mat with her legs folded backwards. She keeps her hands behind her head. After that, the fitness expert bends to the right side and repeats the position with the other side. In the text layout, Malaika recommends performing the exercise 10 times on each side.

If you are looking for an easy workout to do at home, follow Malaika Arora's fitness videos.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.