This Umbrella Talks, Shows Screen, Gives GPS Directions And Notifications

Chinese tech company OPPO has unveiled a concept umbrella that integrates a digital display directly into its canopy, signalling a push to expand smart technology into everyday objects. The prototype was showcased on the brand's "this.our.planet" platform, highlighting innovation beyond traditional gadgets.

Display built into canopy

The experimental umbrella features a screen embedded within the fabric, designed to project visuals such as navigation directions, notifications and ambient content while users are on the move. The idea aims to merge practicality with real time digital interaction, turning a routine accessory into a smart interface.

The concept reflects a wider trend in consumer technology where companies are exploring unconventional form factors. Instead of limiting screens to smartphones or wearables, brands are increasingly embedding smart features into daily use items to enhance convenience and connectivity.

Still at early stage

OPPO clarified that the umbrella remains in the concept stage, with no immediate plans for commercial release. However, it underscores how companies are experimenting with new ways to integrate digital ecosystems into physical products.

Industry observers say such innovations could shape the next phase of personal technology, where screens and connectivity become seamlessly woven into everyday life rather than confined to handheld devices.