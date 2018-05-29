This Pic Of People Hugging Will Leave You Very, Very Confused. Take A Look

Comments"At first I thought he was wearing the heels," wrote the Twitter user who originally shared the photograph.
At first i thought he was wearing the heels pic.twitter.com/GSqurm3AcE- cj Fentroy (@Boom_likean808) May 24, 2018
The pic had a lot of people scratching their heads...
I don't get it.. he is wearing heels!- TJ (@TonyHugginsJr) May 25, 2018
This one made my brain HURT https://t.co/iuURQGyTLw- lexi greer (@greer_lexi) May 25, 2018
I can SEE laurel! https://t.co/3aeIoj6Gp0- Seth Stewart (@SethJstewart) May 27, 2018
Some tried to explain it
Yo can see she's resting her head on his shoulder pic.twitter.com/581a1Uk4ti- Wolvez Leader (@Wolvez_GodLike) May 25, 2018
And a helpful Twitter user made a diagram...
May 27, 2018
See it now?
This is not the only optical illusion to have achieved viral Internet fame. Only a couple of months ago, a woman's mirror selfie went viral for appearing to show her with really thin legs. Before that, the shiny legs illusion had gone massively viral.
