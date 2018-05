This Pic Of People Hugging Will Leave You Very, Very Confused. Take A Look

This photograph has left the Internet very confused.

At first i thought he was wearing the heels pic.twitter.com/GSqurm3AcE - cj Fentroy (@Boom_likean808) May 24, 2018

I don't get it.. he is wearing heels! - TJ (@TonyHugginsJr) May 25, 2018

This one made my brain HURT https://t.co/iuURQGyTLw - lexi greer (@greer_lexi) May 25, 2018

I can SEE laurel! https://t.co/3aeIoj6Gp0 - Seth Stewart (@SethJstewart) May 27, 2018

Yo can see she's resting her head on his shoulder pic.twitter.com/581a1Uk4ti - Wolvez Leader (@Wolvez_GodLike) May 25, 2018

A photograph doing the rounds of the Internet will convince you that your eyes can sometimes deceive you. Shared on May 24 on Twitter, the picture shows a man and a woman hugging. However, you will have a very hard time figuring out which head belongs to which body. The illusion, which comes hot at the heels of the " Laurel or Yanny " audio clip that almost broke the Internet, has collected over 1 lakh 'likes' and over 45,000 retweets in just five days since it was shared. "At first I thought he was wearing the heels," wrote the Twitter user who originally shared the photograph.The pic had a lot of people scratching their heads...Some tried to explain itAnd a helpful Twitter user made a diagram...See it now?This is not the only optical illusion to have achieved viral Internet fame. Only a couple of months ago, a woman's mirror selfie went viral for appearing to show her with really thin legs. Before that, the shiny legs illusion had gone massively viral.