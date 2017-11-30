This Math Puzzle Will Make Your Brain Hurt. Can You Solve It?

Do you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

The quiz is a pictorial puzzle and requires you to arrive at the answer already provided.

Almost everyone who doesn't like Math has wondered at least once in their life - where will I use the complex concepts of BODMAS, trigonometry, calculus, etc in life as a grown up. Well, serious real life situations aside, the reason you needed to pay attention in Math class is all these interesting and confusing puzzles floating all over the Internet. Whether you like it or not, chances are you've stumbled on your fair share of Math related brainteasers that need you to arrive at a certain solution. And there's usually no option but to solve it by either arriving at the correct answer that's shared or the most common answer.

So, there's a new Math puzzle that has many online arguing over its answer. Posted on the People's Daily, China Twitter page, the quiz is a pictorial puzzle. It requires you to arrive at the answer already provided and that's where the confusion begins. Do you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

The problem at hand is based on equations. It requires you to solve it by calculating the numbers assigned to each object in the picture. It gets tricky in the end because the objects appear slightly different and that may or may not indicate that their value changes as well. Take a look:
 
Like we said earlier, what makes this puzzle more interesting is that the answer to it is shared - it's 16. Here's how some people on Twitter have tried to explain the puzzle. While some have arrived at the same answer, many, not so much.
 
Did you manage to arrive at 16 as the answer? Tell us using the comments section below. And remember, bonus points for showing your method.

