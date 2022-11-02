This Judge Will Not Return For Shark Tank India 2, Fans Disappointed

Shark Tank India: The promo shows a glimpse of the sharks who will be in this season.

The promo of Shark Tank India's upcoming season has finally arrived. The first season, which premiered last year, had been a hit among the audience and now fans just can't keep calm after the update on the second installment.

While the promo has added to the excitement for the second season, many fans have been left disappointed as one of the sharks, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has been left out of the show this time.

The promo of Shark Tank India season 2 shows a glimpse of the sharks who will be pitched business ideas by aspiring entrepreneurs. The sharks, as seen in the new trailer, include Boat co-founder Aman Gupta, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics.

The absence of Ashneer Grover in the second season has not gone well with the audience and many have reacted to it through memes and posts on social media. A fan used Ashneer Grover's favourite line in the show, "Ye doglapan hai," to express disappointment over the exclusion of the BharatPe founder.

Many have called for the return of the old shark.

"We want Ashneer Grover on shark tank India Season 2,” a person wrote.

We want Ashneer Grover on shark tank India Season 2. @Ashneer_Grover#ashneergrover#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 — Devansh Bartwal (@bartwal_devansh) November 1, 2022

One summed up Ashneer Grover's reaction in a hilarious meme.

No Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank Season 2.



People to Shark Tank: pic.twitter.com/tCNZQevSiA — Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) November 2, 2022

This person wondered how Ashneer Grover would have reacted to the promo.

Ashneer to shark tank 's makers after his omission in season 2 pic.twitter.com/xW9iqYe4Ub — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) November 2, 2022

Another user wrote, “Saw the promo of Shark Tank India Season 2 and Ashneer Grover is not in the poster of Sharks, so maybe this time he could come as an entrepreneur to collect funding for his 3rd UNICORN Startup ..!”

Saw the promo of Shark Tank INDIA Season 2 and Ashneer Grover is not in the poster of Sharks , so may be this time he could come as an Entrepreneur to collect funding for his 3rd UNICORN Startup ..!#SharkTankIndiaSeason2#ashneergrover — MD Sarfaraz Hussain (@MdSarfarazHuss) November 2, 2022

“The real problem with Shark Tank India 2 is how viewers will get new memes & who will expose others' Doglapan in Ashneer Grover's absence,” a comment read.

The real problem with Shark Tank India 2 is how viewers will get new memes & who will expose others' Doglapan in Ashneer Grover's absence. — Arnab Nayak (@thestartupgyaan) November 2, 2022

Some couldn't believe that Ashneer Grover is not part of the second season of Shark Tank India.

Whatt ashneer wont be there in season 2 of shark tank, i cant watch it man???????? — rasleen grover (@rasleen_grover) November 1, 2022

Seriously, Shark Tank india season 2 without @Ashneer_Grover . Bring him back ????#SharkTankIndia2 — Yash Suthar (@ImYSuthar) November 1, 2022

As per this user, “Shark Tank India Season 2 is gonna be flop without Ashneer Grover”.

Shark Tank India Season 2 Is Gonna Be Flop Without @Ashneer_Grover — Kavya Patel (@kavypatel2805) November 1, 2022

“We want Ashneer Grover on Shark Tank India Season 2,” another demanded.

We want Ashneer Grover on shark tank India Season 2. @Ashneer_Grover#ashneergrover#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 — Devansh Bartwal (@bartwal_devansh) November 1, 2022

What do you have to say about it?

Featured Video Of The Day Exclusive: AAP's Presumptive Gujarat Chief Minister On Why He Thinks He Can Beat BJP