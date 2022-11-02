This Judge Will Not Return For Shark Tank India 2, Fans Disappointed

Shark Tank India: The promo shows a glimpse of the sharks who will be in this season.

The promo of Shark Tank India's upcoming season has finally arrived. The first season, which premiered last year, had been a hit among the audience and now fans just can't keep calm after the update on the second installment.

While the promo has added to the excitement for the second season, many fans have been left disappointed as one of the sharks, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has been left out of the show this time.

The promo of Shark Tank India season 2 shows a glimpse of the sharks who will be pitched business ideas by aspiring entrepreneurs. The sharks, as seen in the new trailer, include Boat co-founder Aman Gupta, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics. 

The absence of Ashneer Grover in the second season has not gone well with the audience and many have reacted to it through memes and posts on social media. A fan used Ashneer Grover's favourite line in the show, "Ye doglapan hai," to express disappointment over the exclusion of the BharatPe founder.

Many have called for the return of the old shark.

"We want Ashneer Grover on shark tank India Season 2,” a person wrote.

One summed up Ashneer Grover's reaction in a hilarious meme.

This person wondered how Ashneer Grover would have reacted to the promo.

Another user wrote, “Saw the promo of Shark Tank India Season 2 and Ashneer Grover is not in the poster of Sharks, so maybe this time he could come as an entrepreneur to collect funding for his 3rd UNICORN Startup ..!”

“The real problem with Shark Tank India 2 is how viewers will get new memes & who will expose others' Doglapan in Ashneer Grover's absence,” a comment read.

Some couldn't believe that Ashneer Grover is not part of the second season of Shark Tank India.

As per this user, “Shark Tank India Season 2 is gonna be flop without Ashneer Grover”.

“We want Ashneer Grover on Shark Tank India Season 2,” another demanded.

What do you have to say about it?

