'This Is Insane': Man Shares How His Grandfather Kept Record Of All Movies He Watched

A man recently shared how his grandfather created his own version of Letterboxd in order to keep a record of all the movies he had watched. For those unaware, Letterboxd is a global social network that helps you record and share your opinion about films as you watch them, or just keep a track of the movies you've seen.

Taking to Twitter, user @iamakshy_06 shared a picture of his grandfather's version of Letterboxd. In the caption he wrote, “Long long ago, my grandfather has created his own version of Letterboxd to keep record of the movies he had watched. I'm awestruck by the fact that he's watched Hitchcock and James Bond films in theatres.”

Long long ago, my grandfather has created his own version of Letterboxd to keep record of the movies he had watched. I'm awestruck by the fact that he's watched Hitchcock and James Bond films in theatres. pic.twitter.com/uiVhk7RqOY — A K (@iamakshy_06) February 25, 2023

In a following tweet, the user wrote, “This is insane. Apparently, Anbe Vaa (1966) was inspired from Come September (1961) and my grandfather had watched both the films in theatres.”

This is insane. Apparently, Anbe Vaa (1966) was inspired from Come September (1961) and my grandfather had watched both the films in theatres. https://t.co/jiICmE8aRqpic.twitter.com/s2legfU7yl — A K (@iamakshy_06) February 25, 2023

The Twitter user shared the post on Saturday evening and since then it has accumulated more than 288,000 views and thousands of likes. Netizens were simply left awestruck. While some called the record “precious”, others called it a “treasure book”.

One user wrote, “OMG this is golden... There is always something so beautiful about hand written stuffs…” Another added, “Super impressed with the shear number of movies he has seen in a month.”

A third user commented, “This belongs in a museum. This is epic logging,” while a fourth said, “This is really a gem. Wish i had journaled something like this on the movies that i have watched alone in theatres.” A fifth user expressed, “The legibility of his handwriting and the perfection of the tabular column! Amazing”.

In the comment section, the Twitter user informed that his grandfather kept a track of the movies from 1958 to 1974. @Last entry was 40,” he wrote.

