Kolkata Cop Helps Student Reach Examination Centre, Internet Praises Kind Gesture

The Inspector was identified as Souvik Chakraborty, the OC Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard.

A Kolkata police inspector's benevolent gesture for a schoolgirl is winning hearts on social media. Taking to Facebook, the official profile of Kolkata Police shared how a cop extended a helping hand to a student who was totally confused about her examination centre. The post featured two pictures of the young student and the Inspector, identified as Souvik Chakraborty, the OC Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard.

"Today at about 11.20 am, Inspector Souvik Chakraborty, OC Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard, was patrolling Strand Road near Raja Katra when he noticed a young girl in school uniform crying and asking various people for help," read the caption. It also described how the girl was confused about her examination centre and ended up at the wrong place. She had no one to escort her as her family went to attend a funeral.

"On enquiry, he learned that she was a Madhyamik examinee and her examination centre was at Adarsh Shiksha Niketan in Shyambazar. A resident of NS Road, she was unaccompanied since her grandfather had recently passed away and her family had gone to attend the funeral. Alone and already late for the exam, she was running from pillar to post in search of help," the caption further read.

"Realising her situation, Inspector Chakraborty immediately picked up the student in his official vehicle, ensured a green corridor by informing the Traffic Control Room, and rushed towards the examination centre, asking her not to worry. They reached the venue at 11.30 am sharp, just as the centre was about to open its doors. and the OC wished the relieved and grateful student the best for her ensuing exam," it added.

The incredible story was shared on Facebook a few hours ago and it has already garnered more than 45,000 likes and over 3,000 reshares. In the comment section, while some users called the cop's kind gesture "commendable," others praised the officer for his "great job".

"Very good effort, salute for helpful person," wrote one user. "Super overwhelmed by the kind gesture of police," expressed another.

A third user said, "He is a gem of a person. Very helpful. He helped me in Science City, when he was posted there," while a fourth added, "We expect all the heartiest co-operation from kolkata police.. and all respected police persons are doing their excellent ... Thanks to the Kolkata police. The Kolkata police our pride." "God bless you.There is nothing more than helping a helpless guy by a helpful man. Salute to you Sir," commented fifth.

