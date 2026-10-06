"This Is Hell": Bengaluru Man Raises Traffic Concerns Over Nearly 2-Hour Office Commute

Bengaluru traffic has once again raised concerns after a commuter shared a Google Maps estimate showing nearly two hours of travel time from Sanjaynagar to EcoSpace. The commuter questioned how people can spend so much time travelling to work every day.

X user Ramachandra M shared his experience of spending hours in traffic. He wrote, "Google Maps is showing 1 hr 57 mins to EcoSpace, from Sanjaynagar!"

"Seriously, no one should be spending two hours on the road to go to the office, man. This is hell. Absolute hell," Ramachandra added.

The person described the situation as extremely difficult and called for Bengaluru to be decongested.

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The post highlighted the frustration faced by people who travel across Bengaluru for work. It particularly highlighted travel between the city's northern and southeastern parts.

The commuter's post highlighted how much time people may spend on the road while travelling to work.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "Nothing will happen."

Another user noted, "I think we have come to a point just to accept jobs that have a WFH option or offices near home."

"These are two different parts of Bengaluru. In any other city, such travel time would also be required," added a third user.