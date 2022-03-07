This Fashion House Used Smashed iPhones To Invite Guests To Paris Fashion Week

Balenciaga sent out cracked iPhones as invitations.

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga is once again in the news - this time for its unique invites. Ditching traditional paper or digital invitations, the French label instead used smashed Apple iPhones to invite guests to its Autumn/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. According to the Daily Mail, each iPhone was engraved with the date and time of Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week.

"Please find personalized information on the back of this phone. This is a genuine artifact from the year 2022," read the invitation. "It is nonfunctional and to be used for display purposes only. This document certifies that this device is, to the best of our knowledge, not artificially manufactured but made from years of use and later, neglect," it added.

Photos and videos that have been widely shared online show that devices with cracked screens were sent out to invitees.

Just out of curiosity I checked the Balenciaga invites this season and it's a cracked iphone. pic.twitter.com/LybLgZ0J6l — ᴋɪʀᴀɴɪɴɢ❧ (@doramaticbites) March 5, 2022

Reactions to the unique invitations ranged from impressed to confused.

Balenciaga sent out invited to its upcoming show . The invite was a broken iPhone 6s with Balenciaga details in laser prints on the back . Wow 😭😲 — AWO.JIGGAA (@tob1_awo) March 2, 2022

Balenciaga sending invitations as engravements on an iphone 6 like.... pic.twitter.com/qf0OKGSaNQ — ichigo MM 🦇 LOST&FOUND (@nightjiaer) March 3, 2022

While some described the invites as "cool" and "out of the box", others found the concept to be outdated

the invitation for the winter 22 collection of balenciaga being on an iphone that's personalized is so cool pic.twitter.com/zobelPee4o — ♱ (@mielgirltwt) March 2, 2022

This is how BALENCIAGA are giving out invitations to their Autumn/Winter 2022 show🤯



The invitees received an IPhone 6S with a broken screen and Balenciaga branding engraved.



Thinking outside the box and getting attention. Hats off to the PR and marketing team!📈#balenciagapic.twitter.com/yyU3CpYpJE — Abuzer Zeshan (@AbuzerZeshan) March 4, 2022

Balenciaga, baby, you're a few years too late... Tumblr iPhone-mania ended in 2015, im sorry https://t.co/t4pQjNs7Z2 — valley #LENI2022 (@juangkon) March 3, 2022

The Balenciaga show took place on Sunday, March 6, and was live-streamed across the world.

Balenciaga is often in the news for its bizarre designs and creative publicity stunts. Last year, the Paris-based luxury company revealed a high-heel version of Crocs's famous clogs. Before that, its $3,000 bag and $1,290 shirt had both been massively trolled on social media.