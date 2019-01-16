This Fan Theory About Harry Potter's Scar Has Netizens Shocked

Offbeat | | Updated: January 16, 2019 11:01 IST
A fan theory about Harry Potter's lightning-shaped scar has left Potterheads surprised.


It's been over 20 years since the first Harry Potter book was released, but the magic lives on. Even today, Potterheads are finding new theories about the magical world, and one such theory, recently propounded by a Twitter user, has left netizens very surprised.

A Twitter account by the name Today Years Old recently made the claim that Harry's famous lighning bolt-shaped scar is not actually a lightning bolt, but actually linked to the killing curse that was used to murder his parents.

"Did you know Harry Potter's scar isn't a lightning bolt, but actually the hand motion to cast Avada Kedavra," they wrote, sharing a picture of the hand movement required to cast the killing curse.

Take a look:

Since being shared online, the theory has been 'liked' over 2,000 times and has collected a ton of responses. While some have said that the theory makes sense, given that Avada Kedavra was used by Voldemort to kill Harry's parents, others have called it far-fetched.

A few called on J K Rowling, a regular Twitter user, to confirm or deny the theory

However, J K Rowling has yet to respond to the theory - but we have our eyes peeled. What do you think of this theory? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

