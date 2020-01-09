This Company Wants You To Pay $15 An Hour To Work For Them. For Real

"This is a reverse financed internship so you will pay $15/hr to work here," the job listing reads.

A New York-based company is looking for interns to pay them (Representative Image)

It's the kind of thing that you have to see to believe. Fortunately, nothing ever disappears on the Internet - and screenshots of an unbelievable "reverse financed internship", where the intern would have to pay the company, are floating around on Twitter, amusing people even after the job listing has been taken down.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user posted a screenshot from employment search website Indeed. The screenshot shows an internship listing by a New York-based company looking for a data analyst.

"You will complete various applied research projects for data analysis," the listing for the full-time position reads. "Strong critical thinking skills and some programming experience is a plus."

It all seems fairly straightforward until you reach the sentence that says: "This is a reverse financed internship so you will pay $15/hr to work here."

The tweet has gone viral on the microblogging website, collecting more than 86,000 'likes' and thousands of shocked comments. Some Internet sleuths figured out that the job listing was made by a company called Eisele & Stern.

The official support account for Indeed also confirmed the listing was real and said that it had been removed from the website. "We are investigating further internally," they wrote.

Meanwhile, here is how amused Twitter users reacted to the internship:

According to one Twitter user, this isn't even the first instance of a company expecting their interns to pay them.

What do you think of this internship? Let us know using the comments section.

