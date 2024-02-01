This CBSE Class 9 Book Has A Chapter On Dating And Relationships, Tinder India Reacts

Internet users were pleasantly surprised with the book and hailed CBSE

Navigating love and relationships can be difficult at any age, but they are especially challenging in the teenage years. While crushes, first love, and budding romances can be exciting, they can also be complicated and confusing. In India, where children are not comfortable talking about such issues with their parents, often turn to the internet or their friends for advice which might not always be reliable. So, families and schools must step up and take the lead in teaching them what it means to be in healthy relationships and how to identify a bad one.

One such progressive step has been taken by the CBSE, which has introduced Value Education books for class 9 students. These chapters are entirely dedicated to discussing the nuances of dating and relationships and also explain popular dating terms like 'ghosting', 'catfishing', and ‘cyberbullying' explained. Topics like crushes and ''special'' friendships are also explained through simple stories and examples.

Pictures from the book were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @nashpatee. ''9th class textbooks nowadays,'' the tweet read.

9th class textbooks nowadays 🥰🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WcllP4vMn3 — khushi (@nashpateee) January 30, 2024

Internet users were pleasantly surprised with the book and hailed CBSE for introducing such much-needed chapters which are crucial in today's times. Tinder India also joined in and commented that perhaps there should also be a chapter on navigating breakups.

next chapter : how to deal with breakups 😭 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 31, 2024

One user wrote, ''Send me the book I need to read the whole chapter.'' Another commented, ''We weren't allowed to even be friends with boys back then. This is gr8.''

A third said, ''I think it's a good move. Its the era of internet, kids are exposed to lots of stuffs. Teaching teens about "understanding" themselves and their partners will do them good in the long run. Maybe we will finally be able to come out from toxic cycles.''

A fourth said, ''This is honestly great. The real growth in the Indian Education System everyone wants to see.'' A fifth said, ''I think it's a good thing, I just hope the teachers are actually teaching these things and not brushing it off like the reproduction chaps.''

A sixth noted, ''Good. This is Required hai. Many teenage suicides, depression, and substance abuse are happening in India because of confused love emotions.''

Yet another added, ''Think its the most appropriate way to teach teens how to avoid, choose, and navigate relationships in their lives! Dating/ marriage/ relationships/ divorces/ love/heartbreaks are ultimately integral parts of life and teens should know every aspect of each before getting into 20s.''