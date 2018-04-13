They Tried To Flush Marijuana Down The Toilet. It Didn't Go As Planned

The pictures, according to Metro News, were taken at a house in Birmingham, UK, on April 5, where the owners were illegally growing marijuana plants. They show a toilet overflowing after being blocked as well as bathtubs filled with plants.
We will check the smallest room in the house too. By the way it doesn't flush so don't bother!! #PotInThePotpic.twitter.com/uPjVv4grLv- Cannabis Team (@CDTWMP) April 5, 2018
"It doesn't flush its not worth the effort - you'll only be tired when you're arrested!" they tweeted again with two more pics.
It doesn't flush its not worth the effort - you'll only be tired when you're arrested! #PotInThePotpic.twitter.com/LgODcqG3aa- Cannabis Team (@CDTWMP) April 5, 2018
This isn't the first time that the police has cracked down on cannabis growers. On April 4, they tweeted pictures of cannabis plants hidden inside a wall and under the stairs by a homeowner.
You can hide your illegal grow in a hole - we will look into it. You can make it dangerous - we will take steps. Nothing stops us doing what our communities say concerns them. #OffTheStreetspic.twitter.com/9zmplzBh7z- Cannabis Team (@CDTWMP) April 4, 2018
The police has not shared any details about where exactly the pictures were taken.
