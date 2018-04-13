They Tried To Flush Marijuana Down The Toilet. It Didn't Go As Planned

"It doesn't flush so don't bother!!" tweeted the police

They Tried To Flush Marijuana Down The Toilet. It Didn't Go As Planned

The homeowners tried to flush the marijuana down a toilet.

The Cannabis Disposal Team of the West Midlands Police Department has issued a helpful bit of advice to all would-be-cannabis growers: "it doesn't flush so don't bother!!" To support their statement, they tweeted pictures of failed attempts by weed growers to flush their stash down the toilet.

The pictures, according to Metro News, were taken at a house in Birmingham, UK, on April 5, where the owners were illegally growing marijuana plants. They show a toilet overflowing after being blocked as well as bathtubs filled with plants.
 
"It doesn't flush its not worth the effort - you'll only be tired when you're arrested!" they tweeted again with two more pics.
 
This isn't the first time that the police has cracked down on cannabis growers. On April 4, they tweeted pictures of cannabis plants hidden inside a wall and under the stairs by a homeowner.
 
The police has not shared any details about where exactly the pictures were taken.

