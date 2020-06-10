These ROFL Ads Will Make You Talk, Walk And Laugh English

These funny ads offering English lessons are going viral on Twitter.

In the 1982 movie Namak Halaal, Amitabh Bachchan said it best when he said that English is a funny language. "I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English, because English is a funny language," said the superstar, and never before have those words rung as true, for English may be a funny language, but these ads offering English lessons are even funnier. Twitter users are digging up some of the funniest signboards and advertisements they have come across, and their tweets are sure to leave you in stitches. The now-viral Twitter thread is just the thing to life your mid-week blues and make you chuckle.

The exercise began yesterday when IPS officer Pankaj Nain took to the microblogging platform to share a picture of an ad for English language lessons. The ad - splashed over the exterior wall of a building and written in Hindi - offered to teach students English in "broad daylight".

"Din-dahade English bolna seekhein (Learn to speak English in broad daylight)," read the ad, leading Mr Nain to wonder if they were offering lessons in dacoity instead of English.

His tweet, with a picture of the advertisement attached, has gone viral with nearly 17,000 'likes' and prompted several other Twitter users to share their own examples of hilarious signs and ads.

English as a syrup? This ad, spotted in Kanpur, has left many amused.

What about this from Kanpur? English as a syrup. pic.twitter.com/lH3aKDpOXd — Omair Anas (@omairanas) June 9, 2020

"Langvage"?

@ipspankajnain sir.. I got much better than your advertisement???? pic.twitter.com/hqyaPzIm9q — Xi Jinping (@iamJinping) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile this one was offered without comments

It wasn't just English classes that made the cut

Kuch sune hua lag raha hai ye pic.twitter.com/uDIpzmvAHD — Arbaz Siddiqui (@arbazsami4) June 9, 2020

Here are some other funny signs and pamphlets that Twitter users found...

Which one made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.