These Hilarious Memes Imagine Life Before Important Inventions

This meme presents a hilarious take on what life would have been like before Google Maps.

There have been many important inventions and discoveries that have changed the course of history. The Internet's new favourite activity, however, seems to be imagining life without these inventions. A hilarious new meme template that has taken over social media involves imagining life before certain inventions - often with the help of bizarre and over-the-top scenes from movies and TV shows.

Netizens are coming up with hilarious scenarios, thinking about what people did before important objects were invented. The result is a treasure trove of 'life before' memes that are taking over Twitter.

If you have ever wondered how people fared before doorbells and video calling were a thing, before emojis were invented and before language was developed, take a look at these hilarious memes. These bizarre but funny 'life before' memes will definitely make you laugh out loud:

Doorbell was invented in 1831



People before 1831 : pic.twitter.com/GzaEkQTKpt — Stuti???? (@morphinediary) October 29, 2019

guns were invented in 10th century

people before that: pic.twitter.com/IgBJdNMOxu — Shubhu (@shubhubharadwaj) October 31, 2019

Emoji's were first invented in 1990's



People before that: pic.twitter.com/R2xDILl8iM — Divya (@Cric_Auditor) October 29, 2019

Language was first developed 2 million years ago



People before rhat: pic.twitter.com/cmdnyo6hUf — Javed ???????? (@JwitterOrdan) October 29, 2019

*Video Call was introduced in 1968*



People before 1968 pic.twitter.com/Fh8jIgBMiS — ???? (@apna_kaamkr) October 31, 2019

The modern door lock was invented in 1861



People before that pic.twitter.com/c63ZkkkbDh — Why So Silly® (@silly_why) October 31, 2019

Social media was invented in 1997



People before 1997 : pic.twitter.com/VPOYQOn3fF — No one (@parodysi1) October 29, 2019

google maps invented in 2005,

people before 2005: pic.twitter.com/6LPrLYtSwf — D J ???? (@djaywalebabu) October 27, 2019

Alarm Clock Was Invented in 1787



People Before 1787 : pic.twitter.com/Gq4gYACqa2 — Jatt_is_GhaintSaleo (@jatt_is_ghaints) October 30, 2019

Even Paytm and Fevicol joined the fun with funny memes of their own

Carpooling apps were started in India in 2014.

People before 2014: pic.twitter.com/vSswBECThk — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) October 30, 2019

Paytm QR Payments launched in 2015.



People before 2015: pic.twitter.com/pYJJk2PqBW — Paytm (@Paytm) October 31, 2019

This isn't the first time that a bizarre meme template has captured the Internet's fancy. In May, in a random but hilarious trend, netizens began to share memes and jokes on excavators using the hashtag #JCBKiKhudayi.

Which of these memes did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.

