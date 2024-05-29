'I Don't Get Delhi': Rains In City Amid Sweltering Heat. X Turns To Memes

Needless to say, this sudden change in weather has taken people by surprise

Residents in Delhi were relieved after showers hit the national capital just hours after it recorded the country's highest-ever temperature at 52.3 degrees Celsius. The showers are likely to lower the mercury amid the sweltering heat.

Needless to say, this sudden change in weather has taken people by surprise. Many people took to X, formerly Twitter, to share pictures and videos of cloudy skies and rain, expressing their confusion and delight.

A user shared a collage of two images, one showing the temperature at 53 degrees and the other with gusty winds and wrote, "The weather has flipped sides within hours. From 53° C to rain within two hours! Totally political"

Totally political. #LokSabhaElections2024 in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/0tq88cGMiB — Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) May 29, 2024

"I don't get Delhi. It's like 50 degrees and people are about to evaporate. And now it starts to rain," another one wrote.

Users expressed happiness over sudden showers in the national capital. A third user wrote, "Some relief in Delhi. Rain."

Some relief in Delhi. Rain. https://t.co/WkawmpjfWKpic.twitter.com/3ZC6AFQVez — Ebrahim Muhammed Parvez Sultan ابراہیم محمد پرویز (@theparvezsultan) May 29, 2024

A user shared videos of cloudy skies and rain and wrote, "It's raining in east Delhi... #Delhiweather weather#heat wave # rain in Delhi"

It's raining in east Delhi...#Delhi weather#heat wave # rain in Delhi pic.twitter.com/a3vEP4qjXo — Swapna (@Swapna_Tarafdar) May 29, 2024

Watch some of the posts here:

Finally! It's raining #raindelhi. Keep it coming! 💯 - HC Wong pic.twitter.com/Ayxj3EGi52 — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) May 29, 2024

never have I ever appreciated Delhi rains this much 😭🧿 — Ishika Joshi (@ishikaajoshii) May 29, 2024

Delhi Records Highest-Ever Temperature

Delhi's Mungeshpur area Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said.

On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius. An IMD official told PTI, this is the highest-ever maximum temperature recorded so far in Delhi.

With temperatures soaring, the city peak power demand rose to an all-time high of 8,302 MW at 15:36:32 hours on Wednesday, according power discom officials.

It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark. Power distribution companies had estimated the demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer.

(With PTI inputs)