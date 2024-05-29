Delhi Hits 52.3 Degrees, Highest-Ever Recorded Temperature In India

A weather office in Delhi recorded 52.3 degree Celsius today, the hottest ever in the city

A weather office in Delhi has recorded the highest-ever temperature the country has experienced at 52.3 degree Celsius today.

The weather station in Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded India's hottest-ever day with 52.3 degree Celsius at 2.30 pm.

The national capital also reported its all-time high power demand of 8,302 megawatts (MW) amid the heatwave as more and more residents turned on power-intensive air-conditioning, electricity department officials said.

Other areas that reported extremely high temperature are both in the desert state Rajasthan - 51 degree Celsius in Phalodi, and 50.8 degree Celsius.

Sirsa in Haryana recorded 50.3 degree Celsius.

A fall of up to 4 degree Celsius over south Rajasthan districts - Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, and Jalore - has been recorded today due to moist wind incursion from the Arabian Sea, indicating the beginning of the heatwave reduction over northwest India.

Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) data, which uses computer models to process current weather observations to forecast future weather, are of the view that this decreasing trend would further extend northwards bringing gradual respite from heatwave conditions from May 30.

Also, incursion of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal from Thursday is likely to cause a gradual fall in maximum temperature over Uttar Pradesh.